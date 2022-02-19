Farmers trained in medicinal plants collection

PASIGHAT, 18 Feb: Twenty-five farmers from Berung village benefitted from a three-day training programme on ‘Good agricultural and collection practices for medicinal plants’, which concluded at the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district on Friday.

During the programme, resource persons from the CHF apprised the farmers of the importance of medicinal and aromatic plants predominant in the region, their improved agro techniques, and processing of oil techniques and its marketing.

The programme had been inaugurated by CHF Dean Prof BN Hazarika on 16 February.