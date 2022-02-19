Workshop on digital transactions held

ROING, 18 Feb: A workshop on ‘financial planning-cum-IEC on digital transactions’ was organized here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Friday, with special focus on the project-affected families who have received compensation against the Dibang Multipurpose Project.

The programme, initiated by the district administration and coordinated by the DPO and the lead district manager, saw the participation of financial advisors from SBI Life, SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Life, UTI, HDFC, post office, etc.

The importance of financial planning, investment, savings, mutual fund and various types of insurance was covered during the programme. (DIPRO)