Mayor reviews preps for golden jubilee celebration

YUPIA, 18 Feb: Itanagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Tame Phassang visited the stadium here in Papum Pare district on Friday and reviewed the preparations for the valedictory event of the golden jubilee celebration of Arunachal Pradesh.

Phassang informed that there will be no restriction on entry of public to the stadium on 20 February “and it is open to all.” He also informed that transportation facilities have been arranged by all the corporators for the public, so that they can reach the venue without difficulties.

Earlier, the mayor interacted with DC Minga Sherpa and other officials regarding the preparations for the event.