3-member central RD team on CRM in state

ITANAGAR, 19 Feb: A three-member team from the union rural development (RD) ministry arrived in the state to conduct the 6th Common Review Mission (CRM) of the schemes implemented by the RD ministry.

Meanwhile, during a review meeting held here on Saturday, RD Joint Director (RE) Chera Sanjiv presented the achievement under the RURBAN and PMKSY schemes, while Programme Officer Sanjib Das spoke on “the implementation and challenges faced in MGNREGA.”

RWD SE Tabu Paktung highlighted the performance under the PMGSY and its challenges, while ArSRLM COO Rakesh Shrivastava presented the achievement of the programmes implemented by the Livelihood Mission team.

MIS nodal officer Tamo Rebi and SAGY nodal officer Santi Lingfa also spoke.

Earlier, RD Director Kego Jilen highlighted the agenda of the meeting.

The central team also had a meeting with the chief secretary on Saturday afternoon.

The team will be in the state for the next three days, and will be leaving for Lower Subansiri and Namsai districts on 20 February to monitor the schemes of rural development being implemented at the ground level.