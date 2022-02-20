Union appeals to DC to ban gambling activities

BOLENG, 19 Feb: The Siang District Law Students’ Union has appealed to the Siang deputy commissioner (DC) to impose a blanket ban on gambling in any form in the district.

The union in a representation to the DC stated that gambling activities are going on in various places in the district despite the order issued under the Arunachal Pradesh Gambling (Prohibition) Act, 2012 being in force in the entire state.

It appealed to the district magistrate to initiate strong action as per the law against the violators of the order.