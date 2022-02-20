DC launches nat’l voter awareness contest

PASIGHAT, 19 Feb: East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu on Thursday launched a ‘national voter awareness contest’ on the theme ‘My vote is my future; power of one vote’ to create awareness among the people about the importance of voting in a democracy.

Interacting with media persons here, Taggu said that every citizen can showcase their creativity, flair in arts and crafts and talent and lend their support to the cause.

“Voting being our constitutional right, every vote of the citizen can make a difference in choosing the right leadership in bringing quality governance,” he said.

In his message to the citizens, the DC called for wholehearted participation of students, youths and the general public of East Siang in the contest.

He urged all stakeholders, including the media, GBs, PRI members, municipal councillors, BLOs, teachers, members of NGOs, influencers, and newly-enrolled voters to “disseminate the message of the importance of every vote and encourage as many people as possible to participate in the contest.” (DIPRO)