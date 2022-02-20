APSCS&T to organize Vigyan Sarvatra Pujayate

ITANAGAR, 19 Feb: The Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology (APSCS&T) will celebrate the weeklong Vigyan Sarvatra Pujayate (Science Week Festival) from 22 to 28 February to showcase India’s achievements in the last 75 years.

Addressing reporters at the civil secretariat here, Science & Technology Secretary Ajay Chagti announced that the APSCS&T is going to organize the festival as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav being planned by the union culture ministry’s principal scientific advisor, in association with Vigyan Prasar.

Speaking on the importance of science and technology, the secretary said, “Science and technology provide solutions at social, economic and environmental levels.” He appealed to the youths to “upgrade” themselves by developing skills in the emerging technology sector, and called for adopting and adapting to future technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, machine learning, IOT, drone technology, etc, which, he said, “are going to change the job profile in coming time.”

He said that the state government has already “embarked on drone-based technology for various developmental activities, such as delivery of medicines to remote areas; seed bombing for rapid afforestation; and opening drone training schools.”

Chagti further informed that the state government has signed an MoU with the World Economic Forum to use drone technology in the health sector.

“A conversation is in progress with the Rajiv Gandhi Polytechnic and Dera Natung Government College regarding opening of a drone academy in PPP mode,” he said.

Science & Technology Director CD Mungyak elaborated the different themes of the Science Week Festival and informed that a national resource person has been invited to deliver expert talk on each theme.

The major attractions of the festival will be screening of science films, a science book fair, science literature, science demonstration, and other activities.