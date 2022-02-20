Arunachal-Assam boundary demarcation issue discussed

Staff Reporter

CHANGLANG, 19 Dec: Various stakeholders of Changlang district, including MLAs, members of community-based organizations and government officials, attended a meeting held here on Friday to discuss the issue of boundary demarcation between Arunachal and Assam.

The contentious boundary demarcation in areas like Namtok and Manmao circles and Bordumsa and Kharsang in Changlang district were discussed in the meeting.

Last year, a survey was carried out with regard to the boundary demarcation between the two states, and a report was furnished. The district administration then invited claims and objections from the locals vis-à-vis the findings of the survey.

Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav informed that some claims and objections have since arrived, and that government officials will visit these areas of dispute for verification.

“After it is done, we will take signatures of all stakeholders and submit it to the state government for further action,” he said.

The DC further stated that the administration will be offering recommendations “on the basis of the 2007 committee claims after verifying and surveying on ground.”

Among others, Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte and MLAs Phosum Khimhun and Somlung Mossang attended the meeting.