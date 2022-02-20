Drug peddler from Myanmar sentenced to 3-yr RI

KHONSA, 19 Feb: The NDPS special court here in Tirap district has sentenced a 28-year-old drug peddler from Myanmar to three years of rigorous imprisonment (RI).

The NDPS special court on Saturday also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on accused Hotai Pansa, of Chopkhow village in Myanmar.

While passing the judgment, Special Judge H Kashyap observed that, taking advantage of the free movement regime along the Indo-Myanmar border, several drug peddlers and underground operatives are using the soil of Myanmar for carrying out sabotage activities in Indian territory.

The court also ordered that the convict be deported to Myanmar after he has served his time and paid the fine.

Pansa was apprehended by a team of police at the Tissa check point in Longding district with contraband substance and a huge amount of Indian currency in June last year.