HM stresses on strategies to fight drugs problem

ITANAGAR, 19 Feb: Home Minister Bamang Felix emphasized on fighting the drugs problem in Arunachal based on the three principal strategies of supply reduction, demand reduction and harm reduction.

Felix, who held a discussion with DGP Satish Golcha on the Arunachal Pradesh Psychoactive Substances Policy, 2021 and various other issues at his office here on Saturday, said that strict action should be initiated against drug dealers and their networks under the NDPS Act.

The minister also emphasized on providing alternative sources of livelihood

to those engaged in illegal drug cultivation; detection of early warning signs of drug addiction in adolescents and youths; counselling parents and community members through IEC activities; and “engaging the youths in sports, art and culture activities.”

For harm reduction, the minister said that treatment and rehabilitation, introducing opioid substitution therapy in the district hospitals’ OPDs, etc, should be the way forward.

Several other issues, including security, policing challenges, welfare of the police personnel, etc, were also discussed during the meeting.

It was the first official meeting between the two after Golcha took charge as the DGP of Arunachal.