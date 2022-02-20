Hostility between indigenous communities and settlers growing alarmingly

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 19 Feb: As Arunachal Pradesh celebrates its 36th Statehood Day, the Chakma and Hajong refugees issue continues to haunt the state.

The recent clash between the indigenous tribal community and Chakma settlers in Neotan village in Changlang district over boundary demarcation shows that, day by day, the hostility between the two is growing at an alarming rate in the state. The indigenous tribal community resents the alleged attempts of the settlers to grab their land, and claims that illegal migration of Chakmas from Bangladesh to Arunachal is still taking place.

On the other hand, the Chakmas negate all such allegations and say that they are denied basic rights in the state.

In his Independence Day speech on 15 August, 2021, Chief Minister Pema Khandu had said that “all illegal immigrant Chakmas will be moved and settled outside Arunachal Pradesh with honour,” and that the matter has already been taken up and discussed with union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The announcement has deeply divided opinions of the indigenous tribes and the settlers. The Chakmas are quite naturally very annoyed and are strongly against any such move. “Better to kill us if the government wants to relocate us,” said K Chakma, a settler in the Deban refugee settlement area in Changlang district. “We have no courage to again restart life from scratch,” he added.

The CM’s announcement has found strong support, especially among the natives in districts like Changlang, Namsai and Lohit.

“Khamti and Singpho communities are the worst sufferers. Our numbers are very less in comparison to Chakmas. Day by day we are losing our land. Chakmas have gone way beyond the original settlement blocks. The announcement of CM to relocate them has given us a ray of hope,” said retired government servant CS Namchoom, of Namsai.

There are those who say that they deeply regret giving land for settlement to the refugees. “In the 1960s, our people were not educated enough. Our elders provided them shelter, hoping it was a temporary measure and that they would return home. Wished we had farsighted people back then,” said P Singwanong, a resident of Miao.

Reacting to the CM’s announcement, a resident of Singpho village in Miao circle said it is up to the government to decide.

“It was the government which settled them in our land. And now the same government wants to relocate them. It is up to the government to decide and act,” said Nanong Singpho.

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has come out openly to support the announcement of the state government. “The AAPSU has always been against the settlement of Chakmas and Hajongs in Arunachal for several reasons, among which is the perilous demographic changes that have occurred in the districts they are settled in and their aggressive poacher attitude towards the ethnic tribes of the state,” said AAPSU general secretary Tobom Dai.

However, not many are convinced by the CM’s announcement. “The announcement looks more like a political gimmick to divert the attention of the people. Everyone knows that the present BJP government at the Centre is sympathetic towards the cause of Hindu and Buddhist migrants from Bangladesh. The possibility of relocation of Chakmas and Hajongs looks impossible,” said a resident of Itanagar.

As the relationship between the indigenous tribes of the state and the Chakma-Hajong settlers deteriorates, it remains a big challenge for the state government. The constant bickering over land and other resources has the potential to create havoc in the state in the future.