RGU to resume classes, exams from 1 March

Hostel seats to be allotted on merit, mandatory vaccination

RONO HILLS, 19 Feb: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) is set to resume all its academic activities, including theory and practical classes, and examinations in the physical mode from 1 March.

The university authorities took the decision considering the improving trend of the Covid-19 situation in the state and the latest SOPs issued by the state government, as well as the proposal from the UGC chairman to start physical classes.

The university has also decided to open the hostels for the students and provide hostel accommodation to the students “on merit basis in phases, for which a hostel admission committee has also been constituted,” said joint registrar Dr David Pertin.

“As such, for students of 2nd semester, the allotment of hostel seats shall be based purely on the merit of the RGUCET-2021, while for students of 4th semester, the average marks secured in 1st and 2nd semesters will determine their application for the hostel,” he said.

Likewise, for the 6th semester and the 8th semester students, the average of the 3rd and 4th, and the 5th and 6th semesters, respectively, will determine their merit.

“Prospective boarders shall have to submit certificates of ST, OBC (NCL), SC, EWS, PwD, etc, wherever applicable.

The office of the dean, students’ welfare shall issue hostel admission forms in online mode. The form of issuance and submission date is from 18 to 22 February, while screening of applications

and documents is from 23 to 27 February,” the university informed.

The notification for selected boarders will be issued on 28 February, and admission to the halls of residences shall take place from 1 to 4 March.

For the ease of day scholars, the university will provide limited bus services to bonafide students, “for which students have been advised to remain updated about the bus schedules through the university website,” .

Further, the production of Covid-19 vaccination certificate (certificate of second dose for any student whose age is 18 years and above and certificate of first dose for students below 18 years of age) and RT-PCR reports by all returning students, including boarders, have been made mandatory.

Selected candidates for hostel boarding will have to produce RT-PCR reports to the SMO of RGU’s health centre and submit a copy of the same to the respective wardens while joining the hostels.