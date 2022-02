PALIN, 19 Feb: Arunachal Indigenous Tribes’ Forum president Bengia Tolum declared open the cultural events of the ongoing golden jubilee Nyokum Yullo celebration here in Kra Daadi district on Friday evening.

The programme was attended by representatives of community-based organizations (CBO) from across the state.

Tolum said that “inviting the leaders of all the CBOs carries a message of pan-Arunachal feelings.”

“We must endeavour to maintain communal harmony,” he said. (DIPRO)