Upgraded PHC in Dipa inaugurated

DIPA, 19 Feb: The upgraded primary health centre (PHC) in Dipa village in Lower Siang district was inaugurated by Health Services Director Dr Moromor Lego, in the presence of the Lower Siang DC, the DMO and GBs, on Saturday.

The sub-health centre in the village was recently upgraded to a PHC.

The PHC will provide healthcare services to the people of at least 12 villages, including Dipa, Gidin, Pale, Kuntor, Silli, Silli Ete, Liche, Jipu and Seren.

Speaking after the inauguration, Dr Lego assured the villagers that the PHC would be further developed to improve the delivery of health services in the future.

Deputy Commissioner Marto Riba appealed to the people to cooperate with the doctors and staff of the PHC.

Power Chief Engineer Rokom H Bado also attended the function. (DIPRO)