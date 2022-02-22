Dist level U-16 Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy tourneys begin

DAPORIJO, 21 Feb: The fifth edition of the district level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy football and volleyball tournaments for U-16 boys and girls began at the Rijo outdoor mini-stadium here in Upper Subansiri district on Monday.

In his inaugural address, Upper Subansiri DC Mika Nyori advised the participants to maintain the spirit of sportsmanship during the tournament.

The team from Daporijo constituency was the winner in the boys’ volleyball category, while the team from Taliha constituency was the winner in the girls’ volleyball category.

District Sports Officer (in-charge) Adap Maling, the SP, the district tourism officer and the DFCSO were also present on the occasion.