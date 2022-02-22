Two arrested for robbery, assault

KHONSA, 21 Feb: A team of police, led by Inspector W Kamhua and SI L Kimsing, under the supervision of Tirap SP Kardak Riba, arrested two persons from Bank Colony here on 19 February for robbing and physically assaulting one

Purna Kanta Dutta, an RWD employee, on the night of 16 February.

The duo, identified as S Wachok, of Lazu village, and R Lowang, of Soha village, had robbed Rs 6,000 and a mobile handset from the victim.

A criminal case (No 04/2022 u/s 452/392/394/323/34 IPC) has been registered at the police station here, and the two arrested persons are now in 12 days’ judicial custody.