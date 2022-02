RAGA, 22 Feb: The 5th edition of the district level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) football and volleyball tournaments for U-16 boys and girls were kicked off by Kamle DC Adong Pertin at the general ground here on Tuesday.

Seven teams are participating in the tournaments. On the opening day, the Gepen Puchigeko circle team defeated Kamporijo circle by 4-5 goals in a penalty shootout, and the Tamen Dollungmukh circle team defeated the Raga circle team by one goal. (DIPRO)