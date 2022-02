KHONSA, 22 Feb: Judicial officer from Tirap district, Hirendra Kashyap has become the first ‘super randonneur’ from Arunachal Pradesh by bicycling 1,500 kms within a stipulated time.

The ultra-cycling event is organized by different clubs from across India for determined and tough people having indomitable willpower.

Audax India Randonneurs, which is recognized by the Audax Club Parisien, France, is the all-India organization of randonneurs. (DIPRO)