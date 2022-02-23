Nyokum Yullo cycling c’ship underway

ITANAGAR, 22 Feb: Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara on Tuesday flagged off a two-day ‘Valley Trail Championship’ – a mountain terrain bike competition – from Itanagar to Seppa, from the Nyokum Lapang here, in the presence of IMC Corporator Yukar Yaro.

Being organized by the Arunachal Amateur Bicycle Association (AABA), the championship is a part of the Nyokum Yullo golden jubilee celebration, Seppa. As many as 32 riders, including five female riders, from other states of the country, mainly Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Assam, are competing in the championship.

Wishing all the riders, especially those from outside the state, a happy Nyokum Yullo, the MLA urged everyone to take up cycling as a healthy habit.

AABA president Martar Riba said that the association, formed in 2018, promotes cycling as “a sport and tourism activity in the state.” Informing about the championship, Riba said that the rally would be held in two phases. “The first day is between Itanagar and Sagali, covering a distance of 82 kms, while the next day would be from Pakke-Kessang to Seppa, which is about 100 kms,” he informed.

AABA treasurer and race coordinator Chandra Sono Yangfo said that the association, ever since its formation, has been promoting the cycling habit by organizing events in different parts of the state through its affiliates.