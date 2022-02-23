Weeklong science festival begins

ITANAGAR, 22 Feb: The weeklong national science festival, ‘Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate’, began at the Arunachal Pradesh Science Centre here on Tuesday.

The science festival is being observed across the country in 75 locations to commemorate the 75 years of India’s independence under the Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, showcasing the achievements of science and technology. The festival is being sponsored and celebrated jointly by the Vigyan Prasar and the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology (APSCS&T).

After inaugurating the festival, APSCS&T Chairman Bamang Mangha informed that the department is giving priority to development of science and technology by bringing science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics to the doorsteps of the people and making everyday life easier.

He exhorted the student community to “step out for science and take part in the events of the festival to reap maximum benefit from resource persons coming from different corners of the country during this weeklong festival.”

Science & Technology Secretary Ajay Chagti said that such science festivals would help inculcate scientific attitude and temperament among the youths, students and people as a whole.

He requested the scientists and engineers of his department to “inspire young minds to be innovative and conduct research in the domain of science and technology.” He stressed on using artificial intelligence, robotics, machine learning, robotic technology and cloud computing, as these, he said, “have a huge potential for employment generation in this age of information technology.”

Students from Delhi Public School, Itanagar, Holy Cross School, Nyokum Lapang, government secondary school, P Sector, Itanagar, Abotani Vidya Niketan, Guardian Angel School and Bunny Fantasy World School, besides representatives of the Geological Survey of India, the Zoological Survey of India, the Botanical Survey of India, the State Forest Research Institute, the Regional Ayurvedic Research Institute, the research directorate, the Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies, the State Remote Sensing Application Centre, and House of Macnok and Crochet Love, Itanagar are participating in the weeklong festival, showcasing their publications, samples, products and achievements.

Among others, the inaugural programme was attended by APSCS&T Director CD Mungyak, Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies Director Tana Tage, and the GSI deputy director general.

The weeklong festival will feature a book fair, poster exhibition, science activities on space education, robotics, faculty development for science teachers, screening of films on science and technology, poetry recitation, drama and dance performances.

Online state level competitions are also being organized and are open till 25 February.

Lectures by eminent personalities, scientists and professors are other programmes that will be held during the festival.