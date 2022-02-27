Army conducts sports events

AALO, 26 Feb: Seventy-five cyclists from the 5 Infantry Brigade, under the aegis of the 56 Infantry Division of the Indian Army, took part in a 75-km bicycle race themed ‘Khelo India’ as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav here in West Siang district on 25 February.

The event was flagged off by the mother of Kriti Chakra late Tape Yajo.

A basketball match between a team of the 4 Jakli and local youths was also organized as part of the event, which was aimed at building army-civil camaraderie and promoting sports among the local youths. (DIPRO)