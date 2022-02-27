DC urges mechanics to be sincere towards their duties

PASIGHAT, 26 Feb: East Siang DC Tayi Taggu urged the members of the All East Siang Mechanic Union (AESMU) to be sincere towards their duties and responsibilities.

Addressing the function to mark the 19th foundation day of the AESMU at 2 Mile area here on Saturday, the DC lauded their “contributions towards entrepreneurial, skill development and other various social developmental activities,” and advised the union’s members to “adopt customer-friendly attitude and deliver their best services, ensuring customers’ satisfaction.”

Bogong-II ZPM Ogam Mengu said that “mechanics are playing very important role without whose services normal life would get paralyzed as use of motor vehicles is necessary for all.”

He also urged the members to be honest, hardworking and sincere in their duties.

AESMU president Oyin Gao presented a brief on the various steps taken by the union for the welfare of its members. He informed that more than 800 registered mechanics and helpers are currently working in the district.

AESMU general secretary Jagdish Barman, district AAPPTF unit president Tabiram Moyong, and Ward 6 Councillor Okekeng Tayeng also attended the function. (DIPRO)