Nat’l webinar on agripreneurship development held

PASIGHAT, 26 Feb: A total of 163 participants from across the country attended a national webinar on ‘Agripreneurship development excellence’, organized by the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) and the RKVY RAFTAAR agribusiness incubator (R-ABI) here in East Siang district on Friday.

“Nationally renowned invited experts from across the country delivered several lectures to update the technical know-how in their respective domains” during the programme the CHF informed in a press release.

CHF R-ABI organizing secretary Dr AS Mailappa and CHF Dean Prof BN Hazarika were among those present at the inaugural programme.