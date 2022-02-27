Dadamja Hoju Kuhwa celebrated with great enthusiasm

DADAM, 26 Feb: The popular festival of Dadam area in Tirap district, Dadamja Hoju Kuhwa, was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Dadam circle headquarters on Saturday.

Addressing the people of Dadam, Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte lauded them for preserving their age-old traditional culture. He also called for “protection of mother language for the preservation of the indigenous culture for posterity.”

“Government of India recently recognized Nocte, Wancho, Tutsa and Tangsa under the Scheduled Tribe (Modification) Amendment Act, 2021,” he said, adding that “though Tirap, Changlang and Longding have been politically bifurcated into three districts for rapid development, “still our culture and traditions, including food habits, are same and our love and affections must also continue as earlier.”

MLA Chakat Aboh urged the people of Dadam to “stay united and continue the spirit of doing good works for wellbeing of Dadam area.” Aboh also launched the ‘Arunachal Rising’ campaign in Dadam circle.

SJETA adviser Dasanglu Pul highlighted the activities of the department of social justice and tribal affairs. She called upon women organizations, including women SHGs, to “play a pivotal role in motivating the parents for proper education of the girl child.”

BJP general secretary (organization) Ananta Mishra praised the people of Dadam for keeping their culture and traditions alive.

Celebration committee president Pantoam Kamhua read out the mythology of Hoju Kuhwa.

Dadam ZPM Jamwang Lowang also spoke.

The festivities featured offering of rangtam (local wine) at the chaam by the oldest man of Dadam village, a dance presentation by women of Dadam area, traditional Hoju Kuhwa dance by villagers of Laho, war dance by villagers of Moktowa, and traditional game competitions among the villagers of Dadam.

Among others, former minister TL Rajkumar, government officers, panchayat leaders, GBs and Assam Rifles personnel attended the festival. (DIPRO)