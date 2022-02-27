Rubber growers to seek incentive, protection from govt

ROING, 26 Feb: The Arunachal Pradesh Rubber Growers Association (APRGA) said it has resolved to submit a memorandum to the state government before the budget session, demanding incentive and protection for planting, tapping, harvesting and marketing of rubber.

During a meeting held here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Saturday, the association

called upon all the growers to be united, and reiterated that rubber plantation would boost the economic condition of the growers.

Rubber growers from all over the state attended the meeting, which was headed by advocate Tony Pertin.