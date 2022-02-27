HDMT: Borduria-Bogapani, Khonsa teams emerge winners in dist finals

KHONSA, 26 Feb: The boys’ and girls’ U-16 football teams of Borduria-Bogapani defeated Khonsa East and Namsang, respectively, in the finals of the 5th district level Hangpang Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) football and volleyball tournaments for Tirap district at Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.

In the volleyball finals, the boys’ team of Khonsa East beat Namsang, while the Khonsa West girls’ team won against Borduria-Bogapani.

Expressing appreciation for the district administration and the organizing committee for organizing the tournaments, 6 AR Commandant Col Amit Kumar Das advised the participants to maintain sportsmanship and the spirit of the game. He also advised the players not to get involved in unlawful activities, and to stay away from drugs.

Col Das also handed out the prizes to the winning teams.

Among others, 36 Bn CRPF Deputy Commandant Dr L Noor, Khonsa ADC K Thikak and District Sports Officer N Mongku attended the finals. (DIPRO)