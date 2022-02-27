Nyokum Yullo celebrated across state

A society that can transform while preserving culture never dies: Munda

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 26 Feb: Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda on Saturday said that a society which has the ability to transform itself while preserving its culture and tradition never dies.

Munda was attending the golden jubilee Nyokum Yullo celebration in East Kameng headquarters Seppa.

“The one who transforms themselves by preserving tradition and culture never dies,” said Munda, stressing on preservation of culture and tradition, and added that “the world can be changed but tribal people will not change their culture.”

The minister lauded the tribal people of Arunachal for “keeping happiness and harmonious atmosphere during festive occasions like Nyokum Yullo.”

“Happiness comes from the core of the heart. Happiness can’t be bought from the market. People living on the hills are seemingly happy,” he said.

“I had long been planning to visit Arunachal. When I write a book, I would reflect the happiness of this Nyokum Yullo festival, Seppa,” he added.

Responding to local MLA Tapuk Taku’s memorandum seeking establishment of a multipurpose cultural building in Seppa, Munda assured to allocate fund and asked the MLA to send a proposal to the Centre.

In Kurung Kumey district, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the time has come for Arunachal Pradesh to become self-reliant and stop depending solely on the central government for all its needs.

Addressing the Nyokum Yullo celebration in Nyapin, Khandu said, “If we count our state from the union territory days, we are 50 years old, and if we count from our statehood days, we are 36 years old. Both ways, we are mature and it is time for us to become economically as well as administratively self-reliant.”

Khandu said that Arunachal has huge potential to become economically self-reliant, mentioning sectors like tourism, hydropower, agriculture and horticulture, minerals and other natural resources.

“These resources have to be turned into revenue, for which every individual has to contribute. We have the political will. Now we need the people’s will,” he said.

Referring to a coffee-table book on Kurung Kumey released on the occasion, Khandu said he had never thought that the district has so many scenically beautiful places hidden from the outside world. He called upon the people to “explore these places and showcase them to the world and pave the way for a huge boost in tourism.”

The CM also commended the improvement of road connectivity in Nyapin assembly constituency.

“In the last few years, most of the unconnected villages in the constituency have been connected by roads. However, there are still 14 villages yet to be connected,” said Khandu, and assured that the rest of the villages will also be connected within the next 2-3 years.

He announced that all existing interior roads in the constituency will be made into CC roads, and assured to sanction funds for the construction of a bridge, as requested by the people.

Khandu also assured have a 4G tower installed in Phassang circle.

The CM paid rich tributes to former legislators of the constituency – late Tadar Tang, late Tadar Taniang and Tater Kipa – all former ministers.

Earlier in the day, Khandu inaugurated the 2×250 kw Payu mini hydel station at Pinchi, the Sango-Pinchi PMGSY road and the building of the Eklavya Model Residential School in Nyapin.

He also handed over sanction order copies for construction of a new circuit house and a village sanitary building in Nyapin to the deputy commissioner.

Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao, legislators Laisam Simai and Phurpa Tsering and Home Minister Bamang Felix accompanied the chief minister.

At the Nyokum celebration in Palin, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein lauded the celebration committee for remembering the pioneers who contributed in preserving the rich culture and traditions of the tribe and successfully passing it on to the present generation.

The DCM informed that Rs 29 crores have been sanctioned for road connectivity to Palin under the Chief Minister Comprehensive Road Plan, Rs 17 crores for the Palin-Pania road construction, and Rs 14 crores for the district secretariat for Kra Daadi.

He also informed that funds for the district hospital’s infrastructure, internal road in Nangbia Model College, Palin, a new circuit house in Palin, a road from the main road to Palin helipad, and an approach road to Donyi-Polo Colony in Palin have been sanctioned.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the festival celebration committee, Mein assured to look into the matter of constructing a community hall in Palin, and said that fund for the construction of a power substation in Palin will be provided to improve the power scenario in the district headquarters.

Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, advisor to power minister Balo Raja and GJNYCC general secretary Byabang Rocket also spoke.

The DCM released the Nyokum souvenir titled ‘Kumchum’, while the Namsai MLA released a book titled, Healthcare Status and Human Development: An Empirical Analysis in Eastern Himalayas, authored by DNGC Economics Assistant Professor Dr Chokio Taku.

Among others, Tali MLA Jikke Tako, former ministers Takam Sanjoy and Takam Pario, Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industries secretary-general Toko Tatung, ZPCs Nyido Shanti and Charu Menia, DC Higio Tala and SP Duyu Kaling attended the festival.

In Kamle district, attending the Nyokum Yullo celebration in Boasimla, PWD Western Zone Chief Engineer Tayor Taboh urged the people to celebrate the festival together, irrespective of religious affiliations.

“Tribal festivals are our tradition, culture and part of our life,” he said.

Speaking about the drugs problem, Taboh advised the parents and guardians to keep a watch on their children and their activities.

DC Adong Pertin also attended the festival. (With inputs from CM’s PR Cell, DCM’s PR Cell & DIPRO)