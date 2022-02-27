CM inaugurates Payu MHP

KOLORIANG, 26 Feb: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday inaugurated the Payu mini hydropower plant (MHP) at Pinchi in Phassang circle of Kurung Kumey district.

The MHP, which has a capacity to generate 500 kw (2×250 kw) of electricity, will provide power to Pinchi, Phassang, Chabang, Sango, Yomdo, Longsa, Leya, Ralung, Sangte, Sikey, Yorung, Sulo, Taris, Gufa and Malo villages, said Koloriang Hydropower Division EE Darmar Ete.

The project was completed on 8 February this year at an estimated cost of Rs 1,464.90 lakhs, Ete said.

Besides the Payu MHP, six more pico, micro, and mini hydropower plants in various districts were commissioned during 2021-22, said Hydropower Development WZ Chief Engineer Jummar Kamdak.

The projects commissioned during this period are the 2×750 kw Khajalong MHS in West Kameng district, the 2×100 kw Rapo MHS in East Kameng, the 1×10 kw Tadogitu PHS in Shi-Yomi, and the 2×250 kw Tissu Phase-II MHS, the 2×250 kw Namchik Phase-I MHS and the 2×150 kw Namchik Phase-II MHS in Changlang district, he said.

Home Minister Bamang Felix, MP Tapir Gao, Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering and Nampong MLA Laisom Simai were present on the occasion.