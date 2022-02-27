RGU organizes workshop on citizen journalism

RONO HILLS, 26 Feb: A two-day online workshop on ‘Citizen journalism: Empowering youth for social change’ was organized by the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD), in collaboration with Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) electronics & communication and mass communication department here, from 24-25 February.

Addressing the inaugural function, RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha spoke about democracy and the importance of journalism. “In this era of post-truth, the understanding of things becomes quite vague,” he said.

Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra dwelt on “empowering the youths with future ready skills and education.”

“The primary objective of journalism is to unearth the truth. Sometimes it is difficult to face the truth, but it’s the only way out to go forward as a society,” he added.

Registrar Dr NT Rikam said that, “with the digital media and social media in particular, anyone with a smartphone can click photos, record videos and put up on the internet and tell a story.

The big question which we need to answer is whether it is a good thing or a bad thing.”

RGU’s Mass Communication Department Head Prof Uttam Kumar Pegu, RGNIYD Professor Vasanthi Rajendran, Dr M Asgahar from RGU’s anthropology department and Dr Maibam Sanju from RGU’s electronics & communication engineering department also spoke.