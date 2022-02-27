Russia-Ukraine war: Lessons for India

Flights Of Fantasy

[ M Panging Pao ]

The world is witnessing the Russo-Ukraine war unfolding itself with its violent face. Questions like ‘Why did Russia invade Ukraine?’ ‘How will the West react?’ ‘What will be the outcome?’ and ‘Will this war lead to World War III?’ are being asked.

Thousands of wars have occurred in human history. In the 21st century itself, many violent wars have occurred, including the Syrian civil war, the Congo war, the Iraq war, the Afghanistan war, the Yemen civil war, etc.

The chief reasons for wars are territorial/economic gain, nationalism, religion, revolutionary war, civil war, etc. There is also an opinion that war is actually a business perpetrated by big defence manufacturers.

Ukraine separated from the Soviet Union in 1991. Problems started when Ukrainians started distancing from Russia and developed closer ties with the European Union. Pro- and anti-Russian governments alternated in Ukraine. In 2014, facing massive protests from pro-Western Ukrainians, the democratically elected pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych fled to Russia. Ousting of the pro-Russian president led to Russia annexing Crimea in 2014, followed by military resistance in the two Russian speaking regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine. This pro-Western move by Ukraine to bring the NATO and European forces on the doorstep of Russia may be the chief reason for the present war.

Russian forces commenced their attacks on Ukrainian military targets like command & control centres, air bases, ammunition dumps, key installations with standoff missiles, including ballistic missiles like Iskander, cruise missiles like Kalibr, and air launched cruise missiles like Kh-101/Kinzhal

which were launched from Tu-160/Tupulov-22 M, Sukhoi-27, etc. These were followed by massive air attack by fighter aircraft like Sukhoi-25, Sukhoi-34, MiG-31, etc, and attack helicopters like Kamov-52, Mi-28 N, etc. Thereafter, the main ground attack commenced from three axes with tanks and armoured vehicles supported by artillery like Smerch, Urgan, etc.

Presently, Russian forces have reached the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Many western nations have declared stiff economic sanctions against Russia. However, the war continues. Attempts for a ceasefire and negotiations are not yet happening.

Nearer home, India has strained relations with both China and Pakistan with regular violent conflicts. Thus, there are many lessons for India also. First is to start manufacturing our own weapons/weapon platforms through Atmanirbhar Bharat. Second is air raid shelters and civil defence. Sights of Ukrainian people rushing to metros for shelter during air attacks are commonly seen. Underground metros/structures are major shelters against air attacks and need to be constructed in major towns and cities. Similarly, civil defence procedures, including blackouts and trench digging should also be inculcated and practiced by our public.

Like they say, war occurs when diplomacy fails. Moreover, there are no winners in wars. Both parties are losers. Whatever may be the outcome, we need to learn lessons and be prepared for wars. Chanakya Niti needed. (The contributor is retired Group Captain, Indian Air Force)