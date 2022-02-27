ZPM’s death mourned

KOLORIANG, 26 Feb: The Bengia Welfare Society (BWS) has deeply mourned the passing away of Upper Koloriang ZPM and the BJP’s Kurung Kumey district unit president Bengia Tagar.

Tagar died at the age of 48 years at his residence in Police Colony here on 24 February.

“We are extremely shocked and pained by the untimely demise of Tagar, who was a promising clan member,” the society said in a condolence message.

Recalling his contributions to the society in various fields, the BWS said that, with his passing away, a vacuum has been created in the society, which will be difficult to fill.

The BWS conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.