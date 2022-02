EYI/DOIMARA, 26 Feb: The people of Nyiko Bango areas benefitted from a Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organized by the West Siang district administration at Eyi village on Friday. The camp was inaugurated by DC Penga Tato.

In West Kameng district, over 300 beneficiaries from Kamenghbari and Doimara benefitted from a SAD camp held in Doimara circle on Friday. The camp was inaugurated by Guru Tulku Rinpoche. (DIPROs)