Deed gets circle officer

ITANAGAR, 27 Feb: Though Lower Subansiri district has seven circles – Ziro (Sadar), Old Ziro, Pistana, Deed, Yazali, Yachuli and Param Putu (Loth) – Deed had been without a circle officer (CO) for long despite creation of the post.

However, a CO has been posted there now, bringing the administration to the doorsteps of the people, due to the untiring efforts of Zilla Parishad Chairperson Likha Sangchhore.

In a statement, all the elders and panchayat leaders of the circle thanked Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Education Minister Taba Tedir and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar for fulfilling the longstanding demand of the people.