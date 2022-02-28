Legal awareness prog conducted

ZIRO, 27 Feb: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) conducted a legal awareness programme for women, in collaboration with the Ziro unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society, here in Lower Subansiri district on Sunday.

During the programme, resource persons dwelt on crimes against women, provisions of the NDPS Act, schemes for skill development, career orientation, and female health and hygiene.

CJM Domo Padu urged the participating women to be their own “advocates of empowerment” and arm themselves with their legal rights “as the definition of crime has diversified with the emergence of technology and social media.”

The participating men, on the other hand, were advised to be more sensible towards the needs of women, be it at home or work.

In view of the rising cases of drug abuse in the district, he asked students to be “more vigilant and not succumb to peer pressure by following the wrong path.”

APSCW Member Secretary Mabi Taipodia made a presentation on crimes against women, highlighting the issues of sexual harassment at workplace and the absence of an internal complaints committee in almost all the workplaces in the state, both private and public.

She highlighted the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act, 2005, and called for “implementation of the CCS Act to put a check on polygamy among government officials.”

Taipodia further stressed on the importance of imparting sex education in schools and reporting crimes in cases of sexual harassment.

The programme was attended by students from the Indira Gandhi Technological & Medical Sciences University, Ziro, besides ZPMs and representatives of the district administration, the AYA and the TSD. (DIPRO)