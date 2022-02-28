PM SVANIdhi camps for street vendors held

ROING/SEPPA, 27 Feb: A three-day PM SVANIdhi camp for urban street vendors of Roing town was conducted by the Lower Dibang Valley DUDA here recently.

DUDA AE Jimu Mele and JE Toni Saring urged the vendors to avail the benefits of PMSVANidhi and other central schemes being implemented by the DUDA.

ArSULM State Mission Manager Ravi Sharma informed the vendors about the benefits of the scheme and the three levels of benefits under the scheme, “ranging from Rs 10,000 first tranche to Rs 20,000 second tranche and Rs 50,000 third tranche.”

Twenty vendors applied for the first tranche of loan amount, five vendors applied for the second tranche of loan amount, and three vendors were digitally provided barcodes for digital transaction.

The East Kameng DUDA also conducted a PM SVANidhi camp in Seppa on Sunday, during which online enrollment of left-out vendors was done.