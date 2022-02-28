Golden jubilee Nyokum football tournaments conducted

YACHULI, 27 Feb: Swtam Ajin Society (SAS), popularly known as ‘Biryani’ team, beat arch rival Paatlwn 2-1 to lift the Gem Teri Memorial Football Tournament (open men) organized as part of the golden jubilee Nyokum Yullo celebration in Talo village here in Lower Subansiri district.

Taw Akash and Rigio Tapu scored the goals for the winning team. This was the 8th time that Biryani defeated Paatlwn in the Nyokum football tournament.

Toko Tallar of Dow Pupu was declared the best player, while Toko Nikam of Biryani team was adjudged the best goalkeeper. Nabam Sonu of Oxkam Kamt became the highest scorer with five goals.

In the open women’s football tournament held in memory of Toko Topu, Swtam Ajin Society defeated Paatlwn by a solitary goal in the final.

Toko Yaja of Paatlwn was declared the best player, while Techi Yana of Biryani was adjudged the best goalkeeper.

Taba Sama, who scored the winning goal, also became the highest scorer.

In the men’s veteran category of the tournament, played in memory of Tabia Pab, Hangover of Yazali became the champion and Biryani was the runner-up.

John Neelam of Biryani, who scored nine goals, became the highest scorer.

Toko Tana of Biryani and Toko Pudu of Xokam Kamt were declared the best goalkeeper and the best player, respectively.