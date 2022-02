Doimukh SDO S Tayang launched the Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization campaign at the CHC here on Sunday, in the presence of Papum Pare DMO Dr K Perme, Doimukh CHC MO Dr Lobsang Chuki, DANO Dr T Raju, staffers and beneficiaries. There are 198 polio booths in the district, targeting 5,902 beneficiaries. (DIPRO)