Min inspects mega food park site

BANDERDEWA, 27 Feb: Industries Minister Tumke Bagra inspected the proposed site for the mega food park in Dolikoto here on Sunday.

The food park is proposed to be established under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY). Once established, the mega food park will have 35 units of different food industries spread across 75 acres of land.

Bagra was accompanied by Health Minister Alo Libang, Industry Secretary Hage Tari, Industry Director Taru Talo, Town Planning Director Likha Suraj, IMC Commissioner Likha Teji and SJETA Director Yumlam Kaha during the inspection.

Commending the progress of the work being undertaken at the site, Bagra informed that the construction of a four-lane road, measuring 4 kms, and development of 50 acres of land for setting up 35 units of different food industries have been completed by the lead promoter of the mega food park, Likha Maj. “Presently, work on supply of electricity is going on,” he added.

Bagra said that the industries department is constantly monitoring the work progress at the food park site to ensure its completion on time. He requested the planning & investment department to bring investors to the mega food park for setting up different food industries.

“Once commissioned, the mega food park will generate employment for the youths of the state and at the same time will give a major boost to the industry sector of this region. The farmers of the state will find a suitable place of marketing of their horticultural and agricultural products, as a result of which wastage of perishable items will be reduced,” stated Bagra.