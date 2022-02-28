Traffic advisory issued

HAWAI, 27 Feb: The Anjaw district administration has issued a traffic advisory, restricting vehicular movement on the Arrowa-Khupa-Hayuliang section of NH 113, from Chainage 68.550 km to 91.633 km, to facilitate the road construction company in carrying out formation cutting, earth work and blasting activities smoothly for the construction of the two-lane road.

As per the advisory, the road will remain closed to all types of vehicles, except vehicles in emergency medical services, from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, from 2 pm to 5 pm, and from 8 pm to 5 am from 1 March, till further orders.