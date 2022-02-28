Min reviews ongoing projects

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 27 Feb: Urban Development Minister Kamlung Mossang reviewed all ongoing projects in Upper Subansiri district recently.

Accompanied by Daporijo MLA Taniya Soki, Mossang visited the sites of ongoing schemes under the urban development department, particularly in Daporijo township. He asked the executing agency to “implement the work with quality and ensure timely completion of the project.”

Soki requested the minister to sanction better schemes and a special package for improvement of the drainage system in the township.

Mossang assured to extend all possible assistance in upgrading the town’s drainage.