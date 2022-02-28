Sawin addresses unemployment issue in Tirap

KHONSA, 27 Feb: MLA Wanglam Sawin addressed the issue of unemployment in Tirap district and how the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), as a livelihood facilitating agency, can bring changes in the district by training rural women and empowering them.

He was speaking at an ArSRLM rollout programme conducted on 25 February here in Tirap district.

Tirap DC T Mize stressed on overall development of the district, focusing on how skill and knowledge can “ignite the rural population by building human resources and strong institutions for the poor.”

6 Assam Rifles Commandant AK Das gave assurance with regard to the safety of the ArSRLM employees “as ArSRLM works intrinsically in villages with regular interventions even in remote locations.” He also expressed interest in promoting local products of SHGs at the Assam Rifles general store/canteen here.

ZPC C Lowang offered suggestions with regard to livelihood activities and promotion in the district, such as bamboo products, food processing units and value addition, art and handicraft, and market linkages for local products.

The house also discussed setting up model SHGs/federations to encourage and motivate other SHGs of the villages. Streamlining of farmers-producers groups and value addition to their products were also discussed. (DIPRO)