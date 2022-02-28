More Arunachalee students stranded in Ukraine; gov writes to MEA

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 27 Feb: Two more Arunachalee students, namely, Horli Rime and Kiran Tasung, are currently stranded in Ukraine along with Gumin Jerang.

Rime is a fourth semester MBBS student of the Uzzhord National University, while Tasung, from Pasighat, is studying at the Ukraine Zaporizhzhia State Medical University.

On Friday, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) responded to union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju’s request seeking early evacuation of those stranded.

The MEA control room informed that alternative arrangements are being made to evacuate Indian nationals as Ukranian airspace has been closed. On the MEA website, students have been asked to follow the advisory issued by the Indian embassy in Ukraine.

“At present the advisory notes that it is safer to stay in familiar locations. Those who are in transit are advised to return to their familiar places of habitation. Those of them who are stranded in Kyiv may get in touch with their friends and colleagues in Kyiv, universities and other community members, so that they can temporarily lodge there. In case there is a critical emergency, contact the emergency lines provided by the embassy of India, Kyiv,” the statement from the MEA control room read.

Gov writes to MEA

Meanwhile, Governor BD Mishra has written a priority letter to Minister of External Affairs (MEA) Dr S Jaishankar, requesting him to take immediate steps to bring back the students from Arunachal safely to India.

The governor conveyed to the minister that the parents and the people of the state are extremely worried about their safety.

“Everyone in our state and our state government are extremely concerned about their safety,” the governor said.

Mishra said that he and the people of Arunachal would be ever grateful to the minister and the union government for the help.

The governor said that three students from Arunachal are studying medical science in the Uzzhord National University, Ukraine, the Zaporizhzhia State Medical University, and the VN Kazarin Kharkiv National University. (With input from Raj Bhavan)