SIC to probe question paper leak case: CM

NYAPIN, 27 Feb: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday said that the SIC will probe into the case of leakage of question papers of the state board’s Class 8 examination.

“I have taken the matter seriously and directed the chief secretary to hand over the case to SIC for investigation and no one found involved will be spared,” Khandu said.

Expressing disgust and exasperation over the report of paper leak, he said that the crime committed is against an entire generation of future citizens of the state.

“I have been told that a few arrests have been made, but I want to ensure that not a single person involved should go scot-free,” the chief minister said.

Speaking during a function at the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV) in Gaga here in Kurung Kumey district, Khandu said that he felt bad about speaking about the incident before the students of the school.

“It pains me very much that, when on one hand we are giving everything to uplift the education scenario of the state, a few ill-intended individuals throw water over our tireless efforts. I want to assure the young students, who are the future of our state, that whatever action is required to make a better Arunachal, I will not hesitate to take, no matter what or who,” he said.

Emphasizing that the government’s thrust is on quality education, he informed that old and dilapidated government schools are being overhauled, shortage of subject teachers is being met through recruitment by the state public service commission, and in-service training of government teachers is being conducted.

“As a pilot project, we will completely overhaul 60 government schools with completely new infrastructure, one each in the 60 assembly constituencies of the state,” he informed.

Khandu, however, said that quality in education cannot be achieved only through infrastructure development or depending solely on the government. He said that quality education can be achieved only through community participation.

“Just as the community of Gaga and Nyapin circle have voluntarily contributed in establishment and running of the VKV here, active participation of community members in running of schools is required to bring in quality education,” Khandu explained.

Lauding the people of the area for the collective decision to establish a VKV in Gaga, he said the fruits of this decision would be reaped by the people themselves in the near future.

Khandu commended the VKV authorities, particularly its Principal Pramod Kumar Gupta, for running the school successfully despite lack of facilities.

“I am quite aware that the grant-in-aid offered by the state government to the kendra doesn’t suffice to efficiently run about 40 VKVs across Arunachal. But they are doing it honestly and sincerely,” he said.

The chief minister said that he would have a meeting with all concerned, including the state’s planning commissioner, to chalk out how the government can further help the organization, especially in creation of infrastructure such as academic blocks, teachers’ quarters, hostels, etc.

Observing that the approach road to the school is not blacktopped, Khandu directed the agency officer concerned to immediately start work on it.

“This road must be blacktopped within a month as monsoon season is approaching. We will arrange funds for it, but the work must begin in advance,” he ordered.

Impressed by the band display by the students of the school, Khandu offered to contribute from his personal resources whatever is needed to further improve the band display performance. At the same time, he called upon all affluent officers and businessmen hailing from the area to donate from their personal coffers for the development of the school.

Khandu was accompanied by Home Minister Bamang Felix, Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao, legislators Phurpa Tsering and Laisam Simai, and others. (CM’s PR Cell)