Annual Bar Sports Meet 2022 begins

ITANAGAR, 28 Feb: The 11th Annual Bar Sports Meet-2022 of the Gauhati High Court Itanagar Permanent Bench Bar Association (GHCIPBBA) was kicked off by the association’s president Tayum Son at the MLA Cottage indoor stadium here on 27 February.

The 15-day sports meet includes badminton, men’s cricket, men’s football and women’s volleyball.

On the opening day, badminton competitions were conducted for veteran doubles (40+), men’s, women’s and mixed doubles.

The cricket competition will be held at the Tigdo cricket ground in Yupia-II village from 4 to 7 March, while the football matches will be played at the Borum football ground, Naharlagun from 11 to 13 March.