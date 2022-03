ITANAGAR, 28 Feb: The Itanagar Regional Outreach Bureau conducted an ‘integrated communication and outreach programme’ on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) and Covid-19 awareness at Eleazar School here on Monday.

The programme was aimed at creating awareness about the government’s initiative on celebrating 75 years of independence, and Covid-appropriate behaviour.

A quiz competition on the same topic was also held among the students.