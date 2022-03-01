Opening bank accounts for school students discussed

ITANAGAR, 28 Feb: A virtual meeting in connection with opening of bank accounts for students of various government schools was convened by Capital Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom with DDSE ST Zara, all principals, headmasters and teachers-in-charge of all government schools of the ICR, and representatives of banks on Monday.

The DC expressed displeasure over the low percentage of bank account holders among the students. He said that, with the capital having the most number of banks, the percentage should be 100.

He urged all to ensure that every student has a bank account, and to work on the lacunae, if any. He also asked them to submit the total number of pending forms of students along with the list of banks in respect of each school to his office.

The DC informed that, apart from the SBI, other banks also offer the service, and asked them to “explore the options as per their convenience.” He also asked the banks to cooperate with the parents and students, and to prioritize their cases when they come to open their accounts.

The representatives of the banks informed the DC that opening of accounts of students below 18 years of age requires a joint account to be created with their parents, and in most cases in the capital, parents live in far-off places and hence are not available for the same.

Lead Bank Manager Soibam Ranjit Singh said that “banks may be segregated and assigned to schools for faster delivery of services.”

EACs Datum Gadi and Takam Nicholas also attended the meeting. (DIPRO)