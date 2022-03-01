National Science Day celebrated

ITANAGAR, 28 Feb: Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology (APSCS&T), celebrated the National Science Day on 28 February.

Addressing the event, themed ‘Integrated approach in science and technology for sustainable future’, DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan highlighted the importance of science and technology, and spoke on the “contributions of various fields of science in making a country powerful.”

He stressed that “the contributions should be used only for the welfare of mankind in particular and saving our mother nature at large.”

DNGC Physics Assistant Professor Dr Hage Doley highlighted the importance of the day and presented a brief on the Raman Effect.

Naharlagun-based CSIR-NEIST’s principal scientist Dr Chandan Tamuly said that “the students from Arunachal Pradesh should start thinking about science right from our locality. Young researchers from Arunachal Pradesh should focus on what can be done to uplift our native state through science and technology.”

APSCS&T Director CD Mungyak spoke about the programmes conducted as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

NERIST Physics Assistant Professor Dr Akbari Jahan and NESAC (Meghalaya) Scientist-E Dr Arup Borgohain also spoke.

The programme was attended by HoDs and faculty members from various departments and students from different streams.

In East Siang district, the zoology department of Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) in Pasighat celebrated the National Science Day.

Zoology Department Head Dr Kento Kadu highlighted the importance of celebrating the day, while Associate Professor Dr KK Bhattacharjee delivered a talk on the topic ‘Integrated approach in science and technology for sustainable future’.

Dr KK Jha and Koj Taro also spoke.

Assistant Professors Dr Leki Wangchu and Obinam Tayeng moderated the programme, which was organized under the guidance of JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh.