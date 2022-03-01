Skill development trg for dropouts underway

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

PASIGHAT, 28 Feb: The Ruksin block office of the rural development department is organizing a two-day ‘capacity building and skill development’ programme for school dropouts under Ruksin subdivision in East Siang district.

The training, which began at the Ruksin RWD guesthouse on Monday, aims to create employment avenues through horticulture and entrepreneurship activities at the trainees’ own places.

Inaugurating the programme in the presence of department officials, Pasighat MLA Ninong Ering urged the participants to “adopt agriculture and allied activities to enhance their household income, rather than running after government jobs.”

Advising the unemployed youths to “have a joint venture in activities,” Ering said that the government is always ready to help farmers and entrepreneurs. He also advised them to “keep good relations with financial banks for availing benefits of financial assistance schemes.”

Stating that the fertile land on the hill slopes and the plain areas of Ruksin are highly feasible for agriculture, horticulture, fishery and animal farming activities, Ering urged the farmers to “adopt the activities for economic development.”

Ering said that Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, who recently visited Mirem village, is giving attention to implementing integrated fish farming schemes there, besides making the area a tourist destination.

Speaking on the occasion, Oyan ZPM Bimol Lego asked the participants to gain technical knowledge of farming and entrepreneurship activities and creating self-employment avenues.

Among others, Ruksin CO Oyam Saring, ZPMs Anung Gammeng and Aruni Jamoh, Horticulture Development Officer Aido Taloh, and Extension Officer (RE) Bhupendra Singh attended the inaugural programme.

Resource persons from the horticulture, rural development and tourism departments imparted training in mushroom cultivation and homestay hospitality on the first day, while the coordinator of the Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship skill development & entrepreneurship department elaborated various schemes under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

The second day’s training on Tuesday will include textile & handicrafts, carpentry, electric wiring, and other mechanical works.