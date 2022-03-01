PM SVANidhi camps underway

ITANAGAR, 28 Feb: Sixty-five urban street vendors registered for availing first-term loan of Rs 10,000, while 10 vendors applied for first-term loan of Rs 20,000, and 20 vendors were issued bar codes for digital on-boarding on the first day of a series of PM SVANIdhi camps being organized at Jairampur and Miao in Changlang district and in Namsai. The camps got underway on Monday.

In Jairampur and Miao, the DUDA EE apprised the vendors of the scheme and other benefits of the department. In Namsai town, the DUDA AE urged the vendors to avail the benefits of the scheme.