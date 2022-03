ANINI, 28 Feb: The information & public relations department conducted workshops on health and hygiene at various villages and schools of Dibang Valley district as part of the ‘Arunachal Rising’ campaign.

Awareness camps on the issue of drug abuse were also conducted for the villagers and students. They were also informed about schemes like the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana, the Jal Jeevan Mission, the chief minister’s award for cleanest village, etc. (DIPRO)